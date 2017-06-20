YouTube, ASCAP Make A Deal

Hypebot reports: “The music business has long been critical of YouTube not only for its 55/45 split (45% going to YouTube), but for the fact that songwriters and publishers frequently go unpaid. This could soon change for songwriters signed to ASCAP as the organization has agreed to a new plan that shares songwriter information with the video streaming platform. In what may be a first in that the deal is totally voluntary and not rate court-mandated, ASCAP will combine the data on its 10.5 million musical works with YouTube’s database.”

