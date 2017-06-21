Adobe buys Mettle’s SkyBox tools to build up its VR offerings

Venture Beat reports: “In a bid to strengthen its virtual reality offerings, Adobe is buying SkyBox technology from VR software company Mettle. Mettle makes plugins that enable 360-degree and VR tools for Adobe’s Creative Cloud. Introduced by Mettle in 2015, SkyBox plugins are designed for post-production in Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe After Effects CC and complement Adobe Creative Cloud’s existing 360/VR cinematic production technology. The technology is used by The New York Times, CNN, HBO, YouTube, and others.”

Read more