CBS Teams With FuboTV In New Deal To Offer Live And VOD Streaming

Deadline Hollywood reports: “Sports oriented live streaming service fuboTV appears to have kicked a goal today with the announcement that it has a deal with CBS to offer the No. 1 broadcast network, The CW, CBS Sports Network, Pop, and online news service CBSN. The networks will be on the $35 a month Fubo Premier platform. On Monday fuboTV said that it scored $55 million in a Series C funding round led by venture capital fund Northzone — but also including existing backers 21st Century Fox and Sky. It has raised $75.6 million so far.”

