Former Epix chief digital officer pleads guilty to $7 million scheme

The Verge reports: “Emil Rensing, the former chief digital officer of premium cable network Epix, pled guilty today to defrauding his employer out of more than $7 million, according to the Department of Justice. Rensing was first arrested and charged in April 2016 for having used shell companies and phony identities to get Epix to pay companies he controlled for media services he never intended to deliver himself.”

