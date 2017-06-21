Home Featured Top Slider SEGA’s new SEGA Forever collection brings classic games to mobile for free

SEGA’s new SEGA Forever collection brings classic games to mobile for free

Photo via keywan on DeviantArt under the Creative Commons License

Tech Crunch reports: “SEGA is bringing some of your favorite games to mobile in new, free-to-play formats that include ads as a way to drive revenue, support offline play and other more modern features like cloud saves. The games can also be rendered ad-free with a one-time $1.99 purchase, which is a really good deal given the pedigree of some of these titles, and what you might pay elsewhere to get re-released versions of classic console games.”

