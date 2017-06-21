Spotify Adds Group Playlists Using Facebook Messenger

Hypebot reports: “Spotify is getting more social. Overnight the music streamer launched Group Playlists for Messenger, which enables group playlist creation using Facebook’s popular messaging app. They can create a Group Playlist, share it, and add songs directly within the Messenger app using the SpotifyChat Extension. Once a friend has created a Group Playlist, others in the conversation can add more songs directly through the SpotifyChat Extension, available by tapping the blue ‘+’ icon next to the composer — even if they’re not on Spotify.”

