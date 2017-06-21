TuneIn Sues Pandora for Breach of Contract Over Failed Ad Sales Goals, Guaranteed Payments

Billboard reports: “Radio streaming platform TuneIn is suing Pandora for breach of contract in a deal where the music streaming service failed to meet ad sales goals and guaranteed payments over the first quarter of 2017. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday (June 20) in California, TuneIn also alleges anticipatory breach, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing and negligent misrepresentation, demanding a jury trial. TuneIn’s complaint against Pandora explains last year the two companies had formed an agreement where Pandora would exclusively sell TuneIn’s digital audio advertising inventory for 2017.”
