Variety reports: “Twitch and Blizzard Entertainment have announced a two-year worldwide collaboration. The streaming giant and acclaimed game developer’s deal includes third-party streaming rights to select Blizzard esports content, as well as offering game content to users who are Twitch Prime subscribers. The third party streaming-platform rights include a range of Blizzard’s games including ‘Overwatch,’ ‘Hearthstone,’ ‘World of Warcraft,’ ‘Heroes of the Storm,’ and ‘StarCraft II’.”

