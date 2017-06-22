Apple is asking music labels to take a smaller cut of revenue from streaming

The Verge reports: “Apple is asking music labels for a reduction in the revenue rate it pays out from its music streaming service, according to sources close to the situation. Apple is renegotiating its licensing deals for Apple Music and iTunes with the three major music labels, which expire at the end of the month. The negotiations were first reported by Bloomberg. According to sources, the negotiations with Apple are not as contentious as past and ongoing negotiations with Spotify have been.”

Read more