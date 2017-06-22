Fuzic Completes $3 Million Funding Round For Licensed Playlists, Audio Messaging

Hypebot reports: “Fuzic, a music marketing technology startup, today announced the completion of a $3 million seed funding round led by High Alpha, Allos Ventures and Hyde Park Venture Partners. A just completed $3 million seed round for Fuzic, brings the music tech startup’s total funding to $3.52 million. Fuzic creates and deploys custom licensed music playlists and audio messaging for retail outlets and other public spaces.”

