Venture Beat reports: “NBCUniversal is already making a big push into mobile games, and now it’s launching its first esports tournament for the soccer-played-with-cars game Rocket League in partnership with the esports community platform FaceIt. NBC Sports Group will broadcast the tournament across all eight of its regional networks — such as Comcast SportsNet Bay Area and Comcast SportsNet New York — as well as in Europe and Telemundo Deportes, NBC’s Spanish-language sports channel.”

Read more