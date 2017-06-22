Tesla said to be in talks to create its own streaming music service

Tech Crunch reports: “Tesla might be a music service operator soon, in addition to a maker of electric cars and solar energy products. That’s according to a new report from Recode, which says that Tesla has been talking to music labels to make this happen. The planned offering could start with a free, Pandora-like streaming radio option, which theoretically would be tied to Tesla vehicle ownership, one imagines. This sounds like a bizarre road for Tesla to take, but founder and CEO Elon Musk hinted that the company was exploring music products at the most recent Tesla shareholder meeting in early June.”

