‘Wonder Woman’ To Conquer ‘Mamma Mia!’ As Top-Grossing Live Action Title By Female Director

Deadline Hollywood reports: “Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman for Warner Bros/DC has crossed the $600M threshold worldwide and soon will become the highest-grossing live-action movie by a female director, taking over Universal’s 2008 musical Mamma Mia! That movie directed by Phyllida Lloyd grossed $609.8M at worldwide B.O. This weekend, Wonder Woman will click past the $300M mark domstically. The movie through 20 days at $289.1M is running 7% ahead of last summer’s DC hit Suicide Squad, which ended its run at $325.1M.”

