Apple Music Sneak-Launches $99/ Year Price Tier

Hypebot reports: “Apple has been pretty diligent about keeping the price of Apple Music at $9.99 per month with no discounts (except for the $14.99 family plan) since it launched, but now it looks like a new $99 per year option is now available as well. Tech Crunch recently spotted this new tier, and found that the interesting thing is that it’s only available to current Apple Music subscribers and only if you dig a little, since it’s a bit buried (see the graphic on the right). The interesting thing is that Apple did this without a big announcement, especially since it had a nice soapbox at the recent World Wide Developers Conference.”

