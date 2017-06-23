Facebook to Launch App for Influencers to Manage Content

Variety reports: “ will launch an app later this year that will provide influencers on its platform the ability to better manage content on its platform. The announcement was made Friday at Vidcon, where the company has elevated its presence at the annual conference in order to court content creators smaller than media companies but with greater needs than average Facebook users. The app will feature a Live Creator Kit that enables influencers to more effectively manage live broadcasts by adding intros and outros, custom stickers and frames.”

Read more