One in three VR/AR projects in development will be platform-exclusive

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “31% of developers working on virtual, augmented or reality projects currently intend to only release them on a single platform. This is one of the takeaways from a new survey from the organisers behind this year’s Virtual Reality Developers Conference. Out of 600 respondents, a third are working on platform-exclusive titles – a significant increase from the 10% reported in the 2016 survey. Of those making titles for a single platform, 35% were developing for HTC Vive – well ahead of Oculus Rift and Gear VR, which each secured 13% of participants.”

Read more