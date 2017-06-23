PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds surpasses $100 million in revenue

Venture Beat reports: “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is one of the most popular games in the world right now, and it is making more money every day thanks to its viral appeal livestreaming video services. It’s is also coming off its first appearance at E3 (the Electronic Entertainment Expo industry and fan event) in Los Angeles, where Microsoft revealed the Battle Royale-like online shooter will hit Xbox One later this year with support for the powerful Xbox One X coming later in 2017. Bluehole, the development studio responsible for Battlegrounds, announced today that it has surpassed $100 million in revenue since launching in March.”
