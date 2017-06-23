YouTube Reaches 1.5 Billion Monthly Viewers

Billboard reports: “Online video juggernaut YouTube continues to get bigger. After years of claiming more than 1 billion monthly users, YouTube now says that it reaches 1.5 billion logged-in viewers each month. CEO Susan Wojcicki made the announcement Thursday during her annual presentation at VidCon, the online video conference that happens in Anaheim every summer. She also disclosed that YouTube viewers spend an average of more than one hour each day watching YouTube videos on their mobile devices.”

