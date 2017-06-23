YouTube wants to make it easier for video creators to film in VR

Recode reports: “YouTube is releasing a new video format called VR180 so creators can have an easier time creating video for virtual reality. It’s part of YouTube’s ongoing bid to make itself the leading depository for VR footage. VR footage is typically created using 360-degree video formats, which require the person filming to capture footage in a full circle around them. But most people are accustomed to shooting footage straight ahead, and typically don’t pan more than about 180 degrees side to side when they film.”

