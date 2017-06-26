Pandora [P] Stock Up On Report Of CEO Westergren’s Exit

Hypebot reports: “While the reported exit of Pandora co-founder and CEO Tim Westergren does not change the music streamer’s difficult path to profitability, Wall Street seemed to approve of the change. By mid-day on Monday, Pandora stock was up 2.78% to $8.51. Earlier this month, Pandora attracted a $480 million investment from SiriusXM and sold its Ticketfly division to Eventbrite for $200 million, a $250 million loss. Despite the cash infusion and cleaner balance sheet, Pandora faces widening losses and a difficult path forward.”

