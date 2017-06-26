Smith Global Media Signs Distribution Deal With Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Variety reports: “Recently launched theatrical distribution company Smith Global Media and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment have signed a distribution agreement for upcoming SGM releases through 2020. The pact includes both digital and physical distribution worldwide for Smith Global’s next 10-12 releases. SPHE will also handle the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) and television distribution. Harry Smith, Will Smith’s younger brother, heads Smith Global Media. Smith has worked with his brother in real estate and at Overbrook Entertainment.”

