The Hollywood Reporter reports: “A new mobile video service from Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is looking to attract young Latino audiences through a slate of original programming featuring digital stars. Raze, which Vergara co-founded in January with longtime business partner Luis Balaguer and former Fox executive Emiliano Calemzuk, has launched with seven new shortform series that span the news, lifestyle and beauty genres.”
Home Featured Top Slider Sofia Vergara Co-Founded Raze, Launches Mobile Video Platform