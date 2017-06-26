TuneCore Artists Nearing $1 Billion in Revenue

Billboard reports: “Do-it-yourself digital music distributor TuneCore has announced its artists are this close to hitting the $1 billion mark in terms of download and streaming revenue. The company said that as of May 31, artists have earned more than $920 million on the strength of over 75 billion streams and downloads. That number is now approaching $937 million, according to a counter on its website. TuneCore also revealed limited international figures, including a 119 percent year-over-year increase in streaming in Australia, as well as 89 percent in Germany and 84 percent in the United Kingdom. ”

Read more