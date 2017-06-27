Facebook passes 2 billion monthly active users

Venture Beat reports: “Facebook, the social network created in a Harvard University dorm room in 2004, now has more than 2 billion users around the world. The achievement was announced today in a Facebook post by CEO Mark Zuckerberg to his 92 million followers. For context, the U.S. Census Population Clock says there are about 7.4 billion people in the world. Since the launch of Facebook, the company has come to acquire WhatsApp, Instagram, and Oculus, and created products like Facebook Messenger, which also attracts more than a billion monthly active users.”

