Pandora is stopping service in Australia and New Zealand

The Verge reports: “Pandora just announced its co-founder Tim Westergren has stepped down as CEO, and now the streaming provider tells Billboard that it’s ending operations in Australia and New Zealand. Australia and New Zealand were Pandora’s only international operations, meaning it will now only exist in the US. A Pandora spokesperson told Billboard that the decision came after heavy analysis, and that operations in the two countries will discontinue in the next few weeks.”

