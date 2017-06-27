Home deals The Void Opens VR Experience Center in Toronto

The Void Opens VR Experience Center in Toronto

The Void Virtual Reality Theme Park
Photo credit Maurizio Pesce under Creative Commons license.

Variety reports: “Location-based VR startup The Void is expanding to Canada: The Void announced the opening of its first VR Experience Center in Toronto Tuesday, where consumers can now immerse themselves in  the ‘Ghostbusters: Dimension’ VR experience in the newly-opened Rec Room arcade. The Void is one of a number of startups looking to take location-based virtual reality mainstream. The company is best known for its flagship location at New York’s Times Square, where it premiered ‘Ghostbusters: Dimensions’ last July.”

