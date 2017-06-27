The Void Opens VR Experience Center in Toronto

Variety reports: “Location-based VR startup The Void is expanding to Canada: The Void announced the opening of its first VR Experience Center in Toronto Tuesday, where consumers can now immerse themselves in the ‘Ghostbusters: Dimension’ VR experience in the newly-opened Rec Room arcade. The Void is one of a number of startups looking to take location-based virtual reality mainstream. The company is best known for its flagship location at New York’s Times Square, where it premiered ‘Ghostbusters: Dimensions’ last July.”

Read more