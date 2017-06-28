ABC News Reaches Settlement in “Pink Slime” Case

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “A massively significant case dating back to 2012 ABC reports about a meat product has been settled after the company that produced it, Beef Products Inc., sued the network in a multibillion-dollar defamation case. The product, described by its producer as ‘lean finely textured beef,’ was described by ABC as ‘pink slime’ several hundred times. The company claimed damages of nearly $2 billion.”

