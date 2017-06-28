LiveLike will now let you watch sports with your Facebook friends in VR

Tech Crunch reports: “LiveLike, the service that partners with sports broadcasters to create and host their VR viewing experiences, is going social. As a refresher, LiveLike’s VR experience is a ‘virtual suite’ overlooking the field, where you can select different camera angles, look around the suite, view pre-produced content, etc. And now you’ll be able to do this with friends. Starting with the CONCACAF Soccer Gold Cup next week users in the Fox Sports VR App (made by LiveLike) will be able to watch with their friends.”

Read more