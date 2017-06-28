Netflix Just Got A Whole Lot Better, Thanks To Dolby

Forbes reports: “Netflix has announced today that it’s going to be introducing support for the Dolby Atmos sound system to its streamed video services. What’s more, this doesn’t appear to be an early revelation of some far distant Dolby Atmos roll out. The first Dolby Atmos soundtrack will be available on the much-anticipated Netflix Original Movie Okja, which was actually added to Netflix’s service today (June 28), while the necessary firmware update to LG’s 2017 Dolby Atmos-capable OLED TVs is expected to roll out ‘soon’.”

