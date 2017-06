Variety reports: “Queen and Adam Lambert, who recently kicked off their U.S. tour and played two nights at the Hollywood Bowl, will offer fans a virtual reality concert experience.The band has teamed up with VRTGO, Universal Music Group’s VR platform, for ‘VR The Champions,’ a 360-degree 3-D performance, the footage for which was filmed at Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi in May 2016, and includes the Queen classics ‘Radio Ga Ga,’ ‘We Will Rock You’ and “We Are the Champions.”

