You can now design custom Snapchat geofilters from your phone

The Verge reports: “As of today, you can design your own Snap geofilters from right inside the app. The ability to create custom geofilters has been available since last year, but until now, the only way to design them was with an image-editing software or Snapchat’s web tool. Now, simply enter the app’s settings and tap on ‘On-Demand Geofilters’ to access the new mobile creative studio, which offers themes like ‘wedding’ and ‘graduation’ that can be personalized with text, Bitmoji, and stickers.”

Read more