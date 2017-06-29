Instagram now uses AI to block offensive comments

The Verge reports: “Instagram is introducing an enhanced comment filter today meant to wipe out nasty remarks using AI. The app first began offering a comment filter last September, but it was a very simple approach: Instagram would only remove comments that contained words and phrases it had specifically identified as offensive. It uses machine learning to identify comments that seem offensive, giving the system some ability to take into account the reply’s context, potentially catching more bad comments and cutting down on false positives at the same time.”

