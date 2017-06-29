Kaleidoscope launches funding platform for premium VR content

Venture Beat reports: “Virtual reality festival Kaleidoscope is launching a platform for raising money for premium VR content. The funding platform is an outgrowth of René Pinnell’s VR showcase, which debuted in 2015. To help VR industry leaders get their projects off the ground, Pinnell created Kaleidoscope’s invitation-only marketplace, where VR leaders can get a first look at new VR films, games, and experiences that are available for pre-sales, licensing, and other partnerships. The marketplace is limited to 500 members.”

Read more