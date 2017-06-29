Nintendo Switch Sells 1 Million Units In Japan And ‘Breath Of The Wild’ Is Not Its Bestselling Game

Forbes reports: “Famitsu revealed yesterday that the Nintendo Switch has sold more than one million units in Japan since its launch in March and that Zelda: Breath of the Wild is not its bestselling game. Specifically, the estimated sales total of the Switch in Japan is 1,016,473 units as of June 25. That is an impressive figure and shows that the console is doing well since its launch on March 3. However, the really interesting news is that Breath of the Wild is not the console’s bestselling game, even with 460,480 units sold.”

Read more