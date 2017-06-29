Popular Twitch game ‘Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds’ bans 25,000 cheaters

Mashable reports: “Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds has had a bit of a cheater problem, but it appears that the developer is taking care of it. PUBG developer Bluehole announced yesterday that more than 25,000 players have been banned for using cheats since the game launched in beta in March. That’s right — the game isn’t even fully out yet and it’s still attracting tens of thousands of cheaters. The number of banned players seems pretty high for a game that isn’t fully out yet and is only available on PC, but apparently people are willing to bend the rules to get the edge they need to win games.”

