Super League Gaming Raises $15 Million From Nickelodeon, DMG, Others for Amateur eSports

Variety reports: “Super League Gaming, which hosts eSports competitions in movie theaters and online for amateur video-game players, has banked $15 million in Series C funding from investors including Viacom’s Nickelodeon, DMG Entertainment, and Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeffrey Vinik. DMG’s backing of Super League was previously reported by Variety. Santa Monica-based Super League was founded in 2014, initially launching with ‘Minecraft’ multiplayer events in movie theaters for kids. In November 2016, it expanded its offering by introducing ‘League of Legends’ to its competitive events series in partnership with Riot Games.”

Read more