Wargaming opens mobile publishing division

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Free-to-play developer Wargaming has expanded its business into mobile development and publishing. The new Wargaming Mobile websitereveals that the company will utilize Amazon’s web services and GameLift along with analytics from AppsFlyer and DeltaDNA. While Wargaming will look to bring some of its own IP into the mobile world, the company wants to help other developers with a free six-month period, no strings attached.”

