Deadline reports: “AT&T’s slowly fixing one of the weak links in its DirecTV Now streaming service: the absence of live streaming from ABC, NBC, and Fox affiliates in many markets. Today the company says that beginning next week it will add ABC stations in 30 markets, NBC in four, and one Fox affiliate. When the roll out is complete, subscribers in about 70% of the country will be able to watch live programming from at least one of the major networks’ local carriers.”

