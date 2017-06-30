Palmer Luckey backs development of VR tool that lets HTC Vive users play Oculus exclusives

Tech Crunch reports: “The rift between Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey and the company he left earlier this year appears to be growing wider. Luckey is putting some of the money he made from Facebook buying his VR company to ensure that users of a different VR headset can play the exclusive titles that Facebook is funding. On Wednesday, the Oculus founder pledged to donate $2,000 per month to the developer of the software Revive, a program that allows HTC Vive users to play Oculus exclusive titles built for the Rift.”

Read more