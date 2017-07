Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Paradox has picked up Age of Wonders and Overlord developers Triumph Studios. Age of Wonders, Paradox says, has sold over 1m copies so far. The current team and management will remain at the Netherlands-based firm, including Lennart Sas and Arno van Wingerden who founded the company in 1997. All on-going projects will remain in development and published by Paradox.”

Read more