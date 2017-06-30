Sony Music Is Opening A Vinyl Pressing Plant, 30 Years After It Closed The Last One

Hypebot reports: “After a 30 year hiatus, Sony is opening a plant to produce vinyl records. According to the Japan Times, Sony subsidiary Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. has installed vinyl presses and record cutting machines in a factory south-west of Tokyo, with new records due to start flowing to markets during this fiscal year. While still a niche market, the demand for vinyl has inexplicably been on the rise for the past six years.”

