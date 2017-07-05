Chinese games market is the world’s biggest at $25.6bn

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “New figures from the video games market in China shows the nation to be leaps and bounds ahead of the rest of the world. The market was valued at $25.6bn in 2016, according to a report from IHS Markit, representing a quarter of all money generated by video games around the globe. IHS forecasts that this value will grow to $29bn this year, led by the already dominant mobile and PC games sectors. China is also the world’s largest games market for both these platforms.”

Read more