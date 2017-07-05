Gamesindustry.biz reports: “New figures from the video games market in China shows the nation to be leaps and bounds ahead of the rest of the world. The market was valued at $25.6bn in 2016, according to a report from IHS Markit, representing a quarter of all money generated by video games around the globe. IHS forecasts that this value will grow to $29bn this year, led by the already dominant mobile and PC games sectors. China is also the world’s largest games market for both these platforms.”
Chinese games market is the world's biggest at $25.6bn