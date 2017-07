Venture Beat reports: “Activision Blizzard’s King mobile game division is launching a TV show based on the Candy Crush Saga mobile game this summer, and it is bringing TV show host Mario Lopez into the game. King is also launching a series of in-game events within Candy Crush Saga to promote the live-action TV show on CBS. It’s an example of transmedia, or a single intellectual property spanning different media such as TV and games. And King wants the cross promotion to work in both directions.”

Read more