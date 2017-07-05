Mashable reports: “Smartphone news is typically dominated by Apple and Android, but today we got a taste of something different. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi and Finnish network equipment supplier Nokia are elbowing their way back into the conversation with a brand new patent-sharing deal. The deal includes a new business collaboration and patent agreement that gives each company cross-licensing privileges to the other company’s cellular standard patents.”
Home augmented reality New Nokia and Xiaomi partnership means more AI, VR, and AR options