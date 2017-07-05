Home augmented reality New Nokia and Xiaomi partnership means more AI, VR, and AR options

New Nokia and Xiaomi partnership means more AI, VR, and AR options

By
Staff Report
-
43
0
SHARE
Lenovo adopts Movidius Myriad 2 for VR Development
Photo credit lenovophotolibrary under Creative Commons license.

Mashable reports: “Smartphone news is typically dominated by Apple and Android, but today we got a taste of something different. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi and Finnish network equipment supplier Nokia are elbowing their way back into the conversation with a brand new patent-sharing deal. The deal includes a new business collaboration and patent agreement that gives each company cross-licensing privileges to the other company’s cellular standard patents.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR