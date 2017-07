The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Hollywood can breathe a sigh of relief: There won’t be an actors strike. A new deal was reached at sunrise Tuesday. It’s valued at a record $256 million. The union’s 2014 deal was valued at $200 million. SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have reached an agreement on successor contracts to the union’s TV/theatrical pacts, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, which had expired Friday but were extended.”

Read more