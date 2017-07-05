Tech Crunch reports: “Snapchat is breaking its long-standing ‘no links’ rule today while also providing some novel new creative tools to keep it one step ahead of Instagram. The new features are rolling out globally on iOS and Android thanks to an update today, Snap Inc tells TechCrunch. Now the question is how long until Instagram copies these too. Instagram already lets verified profiles attach links to Stories, but not everyone.”
Snapchat lets you add links, voice filters, and backdrops to Snaps