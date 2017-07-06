Facebook and Twitter are offering Fox millions for World Cup highlight rights

The Verge reports: “The next World Cup, set to be hosted in Russia, is still a year away, but Facebook and Twitter are already gunning to purchase video rights from exclusive rights holder Fox Sports, according to a report from Bloomberg today. Both companies are reportedly prepared to pays tens of millions of dollars, Bloomberg reports.It’s still unclear whether Fox, which paid $400 million for broadcast rights for the 2018 World Cup, will license video to a single company or allow multiple companies to share exclusive footage.”

