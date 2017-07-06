Fox News Resolves Legal Dispute Over Charter/Time Warner Cable Merger

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Fox News and Charter Communications have agreed to end a contract spat that erupted after Charter acquired Time Warner Cable in May 2016. Last year, the cable news network filed a lawsuit in New York state court that maintained its carriage agreement with TWC had terminated on the closing date of the merger between the two cable giants. According to the complaint, Charter attempted to use the Fox News/TWC agreement to pay lower license fees for the rebranded Spectrum service.”

Read more