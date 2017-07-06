Hulu now offers HBO — just in time for Game of Thrones premiere

The Verge reports: “Hulu has become the latest reseller of HBO. Today the company announced that subscribers can add HBO to their service for an extra $14.99 per month. That’s basically the same price as you’d pay for HBO Now anywhere else. Hulu’s HBO add-on is available to customers on all subscription plans, so you can get it both with the traditional, on-demand streaming service and Hulu’s newer live TV offering. Hulu is also launching a Cinemax add-on today for $9.99 monthly — a bit less than the premium that HBO demands.”

Read more