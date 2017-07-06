SoundCloud, the ‘YouTube for audio’, cuts 173 jobs, closes San Francisco, London offices

Tech Crunch reports: “Some rough news today for SoundCloud, the audio streaming site whose content is largely based around uploads from its 175 million users in 190 countries. The company has announced that it is laying off 173 employees, and it is closing offices in San Francisco and London. The moves are being described as cost cutting measures ‘to ensure our path to long-term, independent success,’ in the words of co-founder and CEO Alex Ljung, who revealed the news in a blog post. The startup, which was founded in 2008, will continue to have offices in Berlin, where it was founded; and New York.”

